With a milestone birthday ahead, there are a few things Emma Stone is sure about.

For one, social media isn't for her. As she explained to her famous gal pal Jennifer Lawrence in an interview for Elle's September issue, there's a reason you haven't found her on Instagram or Twitter.

"I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them," she said.

On Instagram, there's a majority focus on the visual. While Stone said she her looks and her clothes are subjects that roll off her back today, there was a time when they didn't so easily.

"I struggled a couple of years ago with feeling like how I looked was being scrutinized, and then I realized that anything that really bothers me that people could comment on is something I'm already worried about," she told her fellow Oscar winner. "So it's not really something that I'm overthinking right now. But in a different period, if I was feeling bad about something, it would bother me much more to hear people talking about it."