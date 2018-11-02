Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth shocked fans by announcing their split, but as a source tells E! News, their Bachelor Nation co-stars saw it coming from miles away.

"It was not a shock," a Bachelor franchise alum and insider close to the former couple reveals. "No one in our circle is surprised by their decision to split."

Tension between the reality TV stars was considered an "unspoken thing for months," the source adds, telling us, "Whenever anyone has been around or hanging out with either Kaitlyn or Shawn, we knew not to bring it up. It was definitely the elephant in the room."

In a joint statement issued Friday—soon after E! News exclusively reported on "major issues" Kaitlyn and Shawn had come across in their relationship—the pair said they remained "very much committed to remaining friends." It continued, "We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."