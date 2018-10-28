Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited on Saturday night at a 2018 World Series game in Los Angeles.

Sources tell E! News that the two of them were together and arrived with their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. It was Game 4 of the World Series that pitted the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won 9-6 after a nearly seven and a half hour game on Friday night that lasted 18 innings.

Affleck, who hails from the Boston area, was seen repping the Red Sox with his hat choice. It remained unclear, however, if Garner rooted for her home team or Boston.

Their reunion at the World Series game happened just a few months after the parents reached a divorce settlement a little over a year after first filing to end their marriage. A source told E! News earlier that the settlement would be filed in court after Affleck got out of rehab.