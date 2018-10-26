You Can Finally See Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress IRL

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, beauty

Mike Egerton/PA Wire

It's been five months since Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in a Givenchy gown at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and now the Clare Waight Keller designed dress is on display for the public to see.

Starting today, the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress is on display in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle for a special new exhibit, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan's dress is on display in the center of the room alongside a frockcoat uniform identical to the Duke of Sussex's wedding day uniform, which he still needs for use.

Prince George's page boy outfit and Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress from the couple's royal wedding are also on display in the exhibit.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan Markle, Wedding Dress Exhibition

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

In addition to Meghan's dress, the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara and the veil she wore on her special day are also on display in the exhibit.

The exhibit is open daily starting today until Jan. 6, so be sure to book your tickets soon! The exhibit will then move to Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland in June 2019, where it will remain until October.

Meghan and Harry are currently on their first royal tour as a married couple. Shortly after the duo arrived in Australia last week, it was revealed that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Meghan Markle, Wedding Dress Exhibition

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Weddings , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle Pick Her Wedding Tiara and Music

Joey Krietemeyer, Antoni Porowski

This Is Not a Drill: Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Single Again

Lil Bub, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, April the Giraffe

The PCA Finalists for Animal Star of 2018 Are Just Adorable: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore Stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

David Bowie, Iman

Iman Says She'll "Never Remarry" After David Bowie's Death

Wicked, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande

Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth on Why Wicked Is More Relevant Than Ever 15 Years Later

Camila Cabello, Never Be The Same

Camila Cabello Brings the Heat in Her Music Videos: Vote for the Sauciest One of the Bunch Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.