Emilia Clarke May Have Just Confirmed Her Romance With Charlie McDowell

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 5:12 PM
Step aside, Winter. There's potentially a new fiery romance in town and it involves none other than the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke.
The Game of Thrones star turned 32 on Tuesday and celebrated it with her apparent new beau, Charlie McDowell. Both Clarke and McDowell posted the same picture on Instagram. The photo shows two shadows on the sand with presumably Clarke getting kissed on the cheek. Her hand is up most likely holding a pair of shoes. McDowell captioned the picture, "Happy birthday, E" with a heart emoji.
Her caption felt pretty similar. "Well that was a birthday I won't be forgetting in a while," she wrote. She also included a heart emoji.
McDowell was previously linked to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara back in 2012. The 35-year-old filmmaker is the son of legendary British actor, Malcolm McDowell, and also happens to be the stepson of The Good Place's Ted Danson. Not a bad family tree.
As their seemingly new-ish relationship heats up, the Game of Thrones world is winding down. In June, the Daenerys Targaryen actress posted a tribute to the show and what it all meant to her. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing," she wrote on Instagram.
In September, Clarke discussed the show's final season and its impact on the cast. "It's bittersweet, we've all done a lot of crying. There's been a lot of crying on set," she said.
Clarke also said it felt like an "existential crisis."
She spouted somewhat similar words when discussing filming her last ever scene as Daenerys. "It f--ked me up," she told Vanity Fair in May.
Take a look at some of the other Game of Thrones romances below!
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
Jon Snow and his Wildling lover are together in real life! They married in Scotland in June 2018 after dating for four years.
J. Webber / Splash News
Sansa Stark and the singer got engaged in October 2017 after dating for about a year.
Paul Morigi/WireImage
Jaime Lannister has been married to the Greenlandic actress and singer since 1998. They have two daughters together.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Game of Thrones' Daario Naharis is married to Dutch actress Tara Elders, with whom he shares a daughter.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Sorry Tormund; Brienne of Tarth is dating the fashion designer.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju, aka Tormund Giantsbane, is married to wife Gry Molvær Hivju.
Khal Drogo and wife and actress Lisa Bonet will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this November. They share a son and daughter and he is also the stepfather to her and ex Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
A girl has a boyfriend: Arya Stark and her beau made their red carpet debut at the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones this past July.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The actor who plays Jaime's brother Tyrion Lannister has been married to theater director Erica Schmidt since 2005. They have a daughter and it was reported in March 2017 that they are expecting their second child.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Even Ramsay Bolton leads a normal life of love; The actor has been with his girlfriend for at least four years.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Peter "Littlefinger" Baelish is dating singer Camille O'Sullivan. He has a son and daughters with ex-wife Olivia O'Flanagan.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Margaery Tyrell has been engaged to the director since 2011.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The Red Woman and her partner share a son together.
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
The actor, who played Eddard "Ned" Stark in season one, married wife No. 5 this past June. He has three daughters from two previous marriages.
For now, Clarke doesn't seem to be flying Solo anymore.
