Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning Royals in Polka Dots

It seems these royal sisters-in-law were cruising the same stylish brain waves.

It was a polka dots kind of week for the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge. While they were thousands of miles away from each other, the two royal ladies rocked polka dots in the past week. For Kate Middleton, who attended a reception for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes with Prince William, the polka dots took shape on a burgundy shirtdress by Whistles.

Fast forward a few days later, expectant Meghan Markle shared her maternity take on the print in a similar midi dress by And Other Stories during a visit to Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Sydney on Monday.