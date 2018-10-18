Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Isn't the Only Star on the Royal Tour

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 11:07 AM
Greetings from down under, royal watchers!
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Tour throughout Australia continues, many fans are keeping their eyes on the Duchess of Sussex's fashion choices and baby bump.
Thursday was no different as the mom-to-be stepped out in a navy blue foiled sail dress from Dion Lee and a Martin Grant trench coat.
While standing in the gardens of Government House Victoria, Meghan couldn't help but glow as photos captured her baby bump.
Throughout the tour, however, Meghan and Prince Harry have given us a whole lot of cute moments as they meet with young students, mingle with leaders or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of Australia. Take a look at just some of their PDA-packed moments in our gallery below.
John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia and headed straight to their car after a long flight over from London.
Phil Noble/PA Wire
In their first appearance in Australia on their Royal Tour, the couple are already holding hands. This is also the first time we see Meghan after Kensington Palace announced that the Royal couple are having a baby. No word yet on the baby's sex, but after a long first day—including visiting some koalas—Harry said he couldn't think of a better place to announce the pregnancy.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
From the second, they stepped off the plane in Dubbo, Australia , the soon-to-be parents couldn't keep their hands off each other before a busy day second day of the Royal Tour.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Meghan willingly stayed by her Royal husband and held the umbrella while he gave a speech on mental health to locals on the second day of the tour in Dubbo, Australia.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Side-by-side, Prince Harry took back hold of the umbrella so his Royal wife could stay dry.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The couple met 98-year-old Daphne Dunne and talked critical topics like Meghan's impending baby arrival and Dunne's pink hair.
Phil Noble/PA Wire
In probably the sweetest moment of the Royal Tour so far, the Duchess of Sussex put her hand on the soon-to-be dad. He's hugging Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome. Luke, who has met the Royal before, asked if he could touch Harry's beard. Perhaps, this is why the Royal Couple are sharing a laugh.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Royal couple lovingly stood together and greeted the crowds in Dubbo, Australia.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talks to students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School and Elwood Secondary College while riding on a tram in Melbourne.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royalty in the house! The famous pair are a perfect match while attending a reception at Government House.
REX/Shutterstock
While visiting Albert Park Primary School, Meghan receives a special gift from a friendly student. As for Prince Harry, he can't help but rub his wife's back during the sweet exchange.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar and were invited to race two miniature cars. What came next was a funny moment that left Meghan totally startled.
For those who can't get enough of this couple, you're in luck! Their Royal Tour lasts until October 31 with 76 engagements and activities focusing on "youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts—including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects."
In other words, get ready for much more aww-worthy moments to come!
