Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Isn't the Only Star on the Royal Tour

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 11:07 AM

Greetings from down under, royal watchers!

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Tour throughout Australia continues, many fans are keeping their eyes on the Duchess of Sussex's fashion choices and baby bump.

Thursday was no different as the mom-to-be stepped out in a navy blue foiled sail dress from Dion Lee and a Martin Grant trench coat.

While standing in the gardens of Government House Victoria, Meghan couldn't help but glow as photos captured her baby bump.

Throughout the tour, however, Meghan and Prince Harry have given us a whole lot of cute moments as they meet with young students, mingle with leaders or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of Australia. Take a look at just some of their PDA-packed moments in our gallery below.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images

Baby on board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia and headed straight to their car after a long flight over from London.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hands in Harmony

In their first appearance in Australia on their Royal Tour, the couple are already holding hands. This is also the first time we see Meghan after Kensington Palace announced that the Royal couple are having a baby. No word yet on the baby's sex, but after a long first day—including visiting some koalas—Harry said he couldn't think of a better place to announce the pregnancy.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Arms Locked

From the second, they stepped off the plane in Dubbo, Australia , the soon-to-be parents couldn't keep their hands off each other before a busy day second day of the Royal Tour.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Better Together

Meghan willingly stayed by her Royal husband and held the umbrella while he gave a speech on mental health to locals on the second day of the tour in Dubbo, Australia.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Rainy Romance

Side-by-side, Prince Harry took back hold of the umbrella so his Royal wife could stay dry.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Daphne Dunne, Sydney Visit 2018, Sydney Visit

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Precious Moments

The couple met 98-year-old Daphne Dunne and talked critical topics like Meghan's impending baby arrival and Dunne's pink hair.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Gearing Up for Parenthood

In probably the sweetest moment of the Royal Tour so far, the Duchess of Sussex put her hand on the soon-to-be dad. He's hugging Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome. Luke, who has met the Royal before, asked if he could touch Harry's beard. Perhaps, this is why the Royal Couple are sharing a laugh.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Popular Among The Crowd

The Royal couple lovingly stood together and greeted the crowds in Dubbo, Australia.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tram

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

All Aboard

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talks to students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School and Elwood Secondary College while riding on a tram in Melbourne.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Power Couple

Royalty in the house! The famous pair are a perfect match while attending a reception at Government House. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

REX/Shutterstock

What a Gift

While visiting Albert Park Primary School, Meghan receives a special gift from a friendly student. As for Prince Harry, he can't help but rub his wife's back during the sweet exchange.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

OMG Moment

During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar and were invited to race two miniature cars. What came next was a funny moment that left Meghan totally startled

For those who can't get enough of this couple, you're in luck! Their Royal Tour lasts until October 31 with 76 engagements and activities focusing on "youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts—including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects."

In other words, get ready for much more aww-worthy moments to come!

