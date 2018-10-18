Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Isn't the Only Star on the Royal Tour

Greetings from down under, royal watchers!

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Tour throughout Australia continues, many fans are keeping their eyes on the Duchess of Sussex's fashion choices and baby bump.

Thursday was no different as the mom-to-be stepped out in a navy blue foiled sail dress from Dion Lee and a Martin Grant trench coat.

While standing in the gardens of Government House Victoria, Meghan couldn't help but glow as photos captured her baby bump.

Throughout the tour, however, Meghan and Prince Harry have given us a whole lot of cute moments as they meet with young students, mingle with leaders or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of Australia. Take a look at just some of their PDA-packed moments in our gallery below.