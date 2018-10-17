Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo After Calling Off Engagement

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 11:27 AM

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande has put a Band-Aid over a very specific tattoo.

On Tuesday, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer made her first public appearance since calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson. Grande took the stage for the taping of NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween, a tribute to the iconic musical's 15 years on Broadway. In a video posted to Instagram by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Grande can be seen performing at Tuesday's taping, with a Band-Aid on her left ring finger, which happens to be the exact spot where Grande has a "Pete" tattoo.

This cover-up comes shortly after a source confirmed to E! News that Grande had returned her $100,000 engagement ring to Davidson. The ring was noticeably absent on Grande's hand on Tuesday.

"She did give the ring back," the insider told E! News. "She ended the engagement and felt that was the right thing to do. They are not 100% split but things are very up in the air."

The source added, "She just knew they had to make a change and it wasn't a good situation the way it was going."

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, tattoo

nail_swag/Instagram

Later on in the night on Tuesday, Grande publicly addressed her split with Davidson for the first time. "ok today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn."

She continued, "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

It's been a very difficult time for Grande, who is still mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away just last month.

"Pete has really been there for Ariana," a source recently told E! News. "And she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."

