Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo After Calling Off Engagement

Ariana Grande has put a Band-Aid over a very specific tattoo.

On Tuesday, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer made her first public appearance since calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson. Grande took the stage for the taping of NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween, a tribute to the iconic musical's 15 years on Broadway. In a video posted to Instagram by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Grande can be seen performing at Tuesday's taping, with a Band-Aid on her left ring finger, which happens to be the exact spot where Grande has a "Pete" tattoo.

This cover-up comes shortly after a source confirmed to E! News that Grande had returned her $100,000 engagement ring to Davidson. The ring was noticeably absent on Grande's hand on Tuesday.