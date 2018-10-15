It's the Perfect Time for Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, But Do They Deliver?

It is officially the season of the witch.

American Horror Story brought back its coven over the past couple of weeks, the Charmed sisters made their rebooted debut this weekend, and Sabrina Spellman is just weeks away from her spooky reinvention on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It's a good time to be a fan of witchcraft, and a great time to be in the mood for some nostalgia with a twist.

For some fans, however, that twist is more of a confusing stab in the heart. Why bring in new witches when the old ones were perfectly good? Why reboot when you could revive?

Some of the original stars are also not on board.

Melissa Joan Hart told EW she felt "indifferent" about Netflix's new comic adaptation of Sabrina Spellman, but did admit the darker direction was the "smartest way to reboot something." Some of the ladies of Charmed, on the other hand, are straight up mad.