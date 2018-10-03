It's officially the season of the witch and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is taking full advantage of that with the release of a brand-new trailer. And this isn't just any trailer, the full preview above is pretty twisty. It's safe to say the characters are the only similarities to Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka is the new Sabrina Spellman. Once again, Sabrina's birthday is a big factor in the spooky series. Will she go down the path of the witches or stay with her human friends? She can't decide and therein lies the conflict.

"I'm not an evil person," Shipka's Sabrina says. "But these are desperate times."