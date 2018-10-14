Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 3:20 PM
Who's Shamelessly in love?
The family and love lives of the characters on Showtime's hit series Shameless may be dysfunctional onscreen, but in real life, many of the cast are pretty functional: Happily married, dating and parents to adorable kids—or expecting!
For example, Emmy Rossum, who is set to soon leave her role as Fiona Gallagher (sniff!), has been married to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail since 2017. Several of her Shameless co-stars, including William H. Macy and Jeremy Allen White, attended their wedding.
Macy, who plays patriarch Frank Gallagher on the show, has himself been married to actress Felicity Huffman for more than 20 years.
Check out more details about the love lives of the stars of Shameless!
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Peabody
The actress and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail have been married since 2017. The couple began dating in 2013 after she was cast in his first full-length film, Comet.
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Backstage Creations
The actor and actress Felicity Huffman have been married since 1997 and share two daughters, Sophia Grace and Georgia Grace.
Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
The actor and longtime girlfriend Addison Timlin, who starred together in the 2008 film Afterschool, revealed they are expecting their first child.
Andrew Chin/Getty Images
The actor, who plays a gay man and leading LGBTQ activist on the Showtime series, and Disney Channel actress Peyton List, his co-star in the 2018 film Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, sparked romance rumors in fall 2017 when they were photographed at Disneyland together. He was previously linked romantically to Shameless co-star Ruby Modine.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The actor, who played Ian's lover on the show, has been married to actress Layla Alizada since 2017. The two starred together on the series Godiva's more than a decade earlier.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The actor and wife Sarah Shahi have been married since 2009 and are parents to eldest son William Wolf and a younger twin son and daughter, Violet Moon and Knox Blue.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The actress has been married to producer Daren Dukes since 2000 and they have two children, daughter Cai MyAnna and son Daren.
The actor has been with girlfriend Brielle Barbusca for a few years.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The actress, who left after season 5, have been married to Richard Burke since 1996. The two share two adult sons, Dylan and Miles. (The four are pictured at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmys.)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The actress, who played Lip's girlfriend and left the Showtimes series in season 3, married studio stuntman Kyle Weishaar in June 2018.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
The Irish actor, who plays Fiona's boyfriend, and Italian actress Gabriella Pession have been married since 2006. They have one child, son Giulo.
