Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan Break Up After More Than a Year

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 2:19 PM

Cameron Monaghan, Peyton List

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

It's over for Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan

E! News has exclusively learned the Disney Channel starlet and Shameless actor called it quits over the holiday season. 

The former lovebirds have not commented publicly on the breakup, but it appears things between Peyton and Cameron are as amicable as ever. Just last week they stepped out together for the premiere of Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, which they co-star in. 

In fact, Peyton and Cameron's relationship began when they met on set of the indie drama in 2017. As the 20-year-old actress recalled during an interview with Build Series, it didn't take long for her and the 25-year-old to build a connection. 

"The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close. And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after," she said.

2019 Celebrity Breakups

"He's so understanding which is so nice and I am too," List gushed at the time. "We're always like, 'If work comes up, that's fine, that comes first.' I can't imagine having someone who isn't [an actor], but I'm sure they would understand eventually, but it would be difficult."

Peyton and Cameron first went public with their relationship in Sep. 2017 by sharing cozy photos from a trip to Disneyland. 

And professionally speaking, both Peyton and Cameron have plenty to look forward to as they navigate this next chapter of their lives. 

Peyton is branching out from her Disney Channel roots to star in the upcoming season of YouTube series Cobra Kai, and recently dropped her new single "Dance 'Til We Die." As for Cameron, in October he announced his departure from Shameless and is currently starring on the fifth and final season of FOX's Gotham

