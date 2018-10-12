How Princess Eugenie's Guests Changed Up Their Royal Wedding Style

And just like that, another fairytale royal wedding has come and gone.

Earlier this morning, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank exchanged vows in front of family and close friends inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While all eyes were on the bride who chose a Peter Pilotto dress for the occasion, some of her famous guests also got heads turning with their formal looks.

From Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to A-list guests including Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell, many familiar faces got all dressed up for the special occasion.

It got us thinking of all the lucky stars who have scored an invite to multiple royal weddings in recent years. How much did their style change when attending Kate, Meghan and even Pippa Middleton's wedding?

Let's dig right in by checking out our gallery below.