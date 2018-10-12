Mr. Rogers Film Crew Member Falls to His Death in Tragic On-Set Accident

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Hanks, Mr. Rogers

Sony Pictures

James M. Emswiller, a sound mixer on Tom Hanks' new Mr. Rogers movie You Are My Friend, has died after falling off of a balcony on the Pittsburgh set, the Allegheny County medical examiner's offices reported Friday.

Police told local news station WPXI that they were filming scenes for the movie on Thursday when then took a break. During the break, Emswiller went out to take a smoke break on a second-story balcony when people heard a noise, soon realizing he had fallen two stories. He was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Emswiller fell around 7:30 p.m., he later died at the hospital.

Read

Tom Hanks Is Mister Rogers in First Look at You Are My Friend

It was just weeks ago that Sony Pictures released the first photo from the upcoming movie, showing Hanks in character as Fred Rogers, the late host of the children's series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper also star in the film, set for release in Oct. 2019.

Emswiller, a Pittsburgh local, won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Movie for Bessie.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Emswiller's loved ones at this time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Britney Spears, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling Have a Mickey Mouse Club Reunion

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Guests Describe Princess Eugenie's Magical Ceremony

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Corset and More Best Dressed Stars

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Didn't Get Royal Titles

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princes Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Rare PDA at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Quavo, Nicki Minaj

Quavo Exposes Nicki Minaj Fling With "Huncho Dreams" Rap

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.