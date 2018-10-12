Mr. Rogers Film Crew Member Falls to His Death in Tragic On-Set Accident

Sony Pictures
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:56 AM
Sony Pictures
James M. Emswiller, a sound mixer on Tom Hanks' new Mr. Rogers movie You Are My Friend, has died after falling off of a balcony on the Pittsburgh set, the Allegheny County medical examiner's offices reported Friday.
Police told local news station WPXI that they were filming scenes for the movie on Thursday when then took a break. During the break, Emswiller went out to take a smoke break on a second-story balcony when people heard a noise, soon realizing he had fallen two stories. He was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.
According to the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Emswiller fell around 7:30 p.m., he later died at the hospital.
It was just weeks ago that Sony Pictures released the first photo from the upcoming movie, showing Hanks in character as Fred Rogers, the late host of the children's series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper also star in the film, set for release in Oct. 2019.
Emswiller, a Pittsburgh local, won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Movie for Bessie.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Emswiller's loved ones at this time.
