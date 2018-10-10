Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Pet Pig Piggy Smalls Just Made Its Glorious Music Video Debut

A few weeks after he got inked, Davidson went on Late Night With Seth Meyers and delved into some more details about Piggy and how he came to inhabit their $16 million New York City apartment. He told Meyers, "This girl, like, she was like, 'I want a pig.' And then an hour later it was just there. You know what I mean?"

He continued, "Like, I'm still trying, to get, like, a Propecia refill….This chick got a pig in a f--king hour."

According to Davidson, Piggy might not be so Smalls anymore. He said their pet was "big now." The SNL comedian admitted, "I love it.I want it to get big and fat."

On Friday, Grande posted a selfie on Instagram with her album Sweetener and while fans enjoyed that, there was something perplexing in the background that made fans curious. It was a crib with a lamp clipped onto it. Even Katy Perry was confused. "What are you cooking in the crib," the "Roar" singer commented.

More fans started asking the same question.

Grande replied, "My secret child duh."

Presumably not wanting the rumor mill to start flooding, she clarified the reason behind the crib. "That's Piggy Smalls' play pen in the background. The red is to keep him warm," she answered.

On Tuesday, Grande posted a montage on Instagram of the two of them snuggling as well as solo shots of the pig just being its cute self.