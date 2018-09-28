Pete Davidson Explains How He and Ariana Grande Got Their Pet Pig

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 4:49 AM

Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Pete Davidson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday and opened up about the new pet pig he shares with Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star and the singer welcomed the animal into their home earlier this month.

"This girl, like, she was like, 'I want a pig,'" he told Seth Meyers. "And then an hour later it was just there. You know what I mean? Like, I'm still trying, to get, like, a Propecia refill….This chick got a pig in a f--king hour." 

The duo named the pet Piggy Smallz; however, it looks like the little guy isn't so little anymore. In fact, Davidson said the animal is "big now."

"The first two days it was like really new and, like, didn't move much. But then, now, it's starting to bite and, you know, start to do stuff like [headbutt]," he said. "Because it's a pig." 

Still, he has plenty of love for the newest family member. 

"I love it," he said. "I want it to get big and fat."

In fact, Davidson showed his devotion to the animal by getting a tattoo of Piggy Smallz on his body. 

"I don't think," he said. "I just kind of do." 

Watch the video to hear him rave about the loveable pet.

  
  
  

