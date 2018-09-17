Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Fits Into The Gown She Wore to Emmys 19 Years Ago

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Courtesy of iHeartRadio

Sarah Michelle Gellar has basically never aged a day in her life and she has proof.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed off her slim physique in the blue gown she wore to the Emmy Awards 19-years-ago on her Instagram Story. She paired the Vera Wang gown with brown UGGs and the Emmy award she won that night. 

Fans were amazed to see the actress sporting the same dress considering the many years that have passed, not to mention she has had kids since then. 

While the former teen star has grown up, not much else has changed. The star recently reunited with her Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blairat a Pink concert.

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

The former co-stars gushed over the singer and her amazing performance on stage and in the skies. Blair wrote, "It was the most incredible show I have ever been to and my heart is still blown open by what this incredible woman and performer does on that stage and in her life. We love you Pink!! #friendsforever @sarahmgellar #sarahmichellegellar #pink #beautifultraumatour #theforum #devastatinglyamazing #happybirthdaywillow #momsnightout #losangeles #icon #ilovepink #phenom #secretsociety."

However, it wasn't just the two stars who fan-girled over the performer. Gellar's husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., accompanied them, as well as their 8-year-old daughter and one of the child's friends. The fans met the singer backstage too!

And, if you need more proof that the star is timeless, then look no further than the news of the Buffy reboot.

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Australia.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Michelle Gellar , Emmys , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Glenn Weiss, 2018 Emmy Awards

OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Is Already Winning the 2018 Emmys With This Priceless Reaction to Host Michael Che

Darren Criss, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Darren Criss Wins His First-Ever Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Betty White

Betty White Melted Everyone's Heart During Her 2018 Emmys Speech

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Donald Glover Who? Atlanta's Creepy Teddy Perkins Sits Front Row at the Emmys

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.