Bachelor in Paradise's Jared Haibon Finally Meets His Doppelgänger Ashton Kutcher

Jared Haibon has finally met his doppelgänger Ashton Kutcher

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise star posted a picture of him smiling next to his celebrity look-alike on Instagram. The photo, which was snapped at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw's sixth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event, also featured Haibon's fiancé, Ashley Iaconetti, and Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis.

Fans have noticed an uncanny resemblance Kutcher and Haibon for years.

"In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces," Haibon captioned the photo. "In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends."

Haibon's timeline was certainly accurate. In 2015, back when Iaconetti and Haibon were on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, Kutcher tweeted a picture of him standing next to a TV still of Haibon's face.

"I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture," he wrote at the time. "@ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?"