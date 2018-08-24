Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Creepy Wax Figures Enjoy a Day Out in London

If you thought you spotted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying a drink at the pub this week, think again.

Madame Tussauds hired actors to wear waxwork heads and pretend to be the royal couple for a day—and what a day they had! The live figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands during a romantic meal for two and clinked glasses at a local pub. But that's not all the duo did. The impersonators were also spotted taking a dog out on a walk and spending some time at the park. The regal beagle was meant to look like Meghan's own rescue dog, Guy. During the stroll, the pretend prince showed off his royal wave.

Even the outfits were designed to look like the real royals' ensemble. For instance, "Meghan" wore a white button-up shirt and jeans and accessorized her look with a brown bag. The look was similar to the outfit the real Meghan donned during the couple's first official joint appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games.