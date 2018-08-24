Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Creepy Wax Figures Enjoy a Day Out in London

PA Images/INSTARimages.com -38142072.jpg
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 9:42 AM
If you thought you spotted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying a drink at the pub this week, think again.
Madame Tussauds hired actors to wear waxwork heads and pretend to be the royal couple for a day—and what a day they had! The live figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands during a romantic meal for two and clinked glasses at a local pub. But that's not all the duo did. The impersonators were also spotted taking a dog out on a walk and spending some time at the park. The regal beagle was meant to look like Meghan's own rescue dog, Guy. During the stroll, the pretend prince showed off his royal wave.
Even the outfits were designed to look like the real royals' ensemble. For instance, "Meghan" wore a white button-up shirt and jeans and accessorized her look with a brown bag. The look was similar to the outfit the real Meghan donned during the couple's first official joint appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games.
As for the Harry impersonator, he also kept it casual by wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and a brown belt.
Despite these similarities, the resemblance wasn't exactly spot on. In fact, some would say the wax figures looked a little creepy.
This isn't the first time the public has met the royal wax figures. Madame Tussauds unveiled Harry's wax figure on the royal's 30th birthday. However, his statue received an upgrade and was later reintroduced with Meghan's figure just before the couple's royal wedding.
As for the real Harry and Meghan, the two are expected to attend a performance of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London on Wednesday—one of many engagements the duo has scheduled for the upcoming weeks.
