Inside Travis Scott's 2018 MTV VMAs After-Party With Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and More Celebs

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 9:10 AM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had a date night at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York City on Monday.

After posing separately on the red carpet, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 26-year-old Astroworld rapper beau were spotted packing on the PDA inside Radio City Music Hall. Towards the end of the award show, Scott took to the stage to perform a medley of hits from his latest album alongside James Blake.

Later on in the night after the VMAs, Scott hosted an after-party at 1OAK NYC. "Kylie and Travis arrived together hand in hand at 1 a.m. and stayed past 4 a.m.," a source tells E! News. "They were escorted to a private table at the left of the stage with their entourages."

Kylie Jenner Sends All Her Love to Travis Scott During 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Shutterstock

"Travis and Kylie stayed by each other's sides the entire time," the insider continues. "Her and Travis were cuddling and looked very cute. He looked very protective over her."

The source also adds, "Kylie looked bored at times and was sitting down a lot, but Travis made sure she was okay and was checking in on her."

French Montana was also at the after-party, where he was spotted saying hello to Scott and hanging with his friends. "He was drinking and having a great time," the insider tells us.

Cardi B and Migos arrived to Scott's after-party together and only stayed for 15 minutes. The couple, who welcomed their first child together last month, was spotted greeting Scott before exiting the party. Cardi actually opened the VMAs hours earlier, pretending to have her baby girl on the stage with her, wrapped up in a blanket. But, Cardi then revealed it was a moon man award.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Nicki Minaj's Seat at the MTV VMAs

Cardi B, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

In addition to Scott's party, Cardi was also at TAO NYC, where she dropped new music and seemingly dissed Nicki Minaj. Cardi was spotted at the after-party rapping along to her new lyrics, which include the line, "I know how to get a bitch mad." Cardi's lyrics also say she's the "queen of talking s--t," which could be a reference to Minaj's new album, Queen.

Just days ago, Minaj called out Scott, Jenner and Spotify after Queen debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, behind Scott's Astroworld. Scott, Jenner and Minaj were originally seated next to each other during the award show, but the couple ended up taking Minaj's seat at the ceremony.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

