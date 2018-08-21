About 45 minutes later, Scott took the stage with James Blake to perform a medley of "Sicko Mode," "Stargazing" and "Stop Trying to Be God." Jenner and a gal pal were on their feet the entire time, with the E! reality star documenting her boyfriend's performance on her iPhone. By 10:55, Jenner left and was replaced by a seat filler; Minaj never returned to the music hall.

E! News attended a press preview Friday, where executive producer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic explained how seating arrangements were chosen. "It's a grand room, but it's also intimate, so I think the audience in the room really feels connected to the show, versus an arena, where you're far and you have to look at the screen the whole time. Here, every seat's a good seat. And then we really worked to make sure our award nominees and talent have an exceptional spot," he said. "I mean, they are right in the middle of the action!"