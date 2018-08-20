Only Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Could Get Away With Photobombing The Hills VMAs Reunion

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 5:21 PM
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards hasn't even officially started, and there's already one Hollywood couple stealing the spotlight from fellow attendees.
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their way inside New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, they found themselves caught in the crosshairs of The Hills cast reunion. Just as the co-stars from the beloved MTV reality series posed for photos, the pop sensation and her Saturday Night Live star beau failed to duck out of the way in time for the cameras to flash.
But who could really be that mad at the engaged lovebirds, who just so happened to walk their very first red carpet as future Mr. and Mrs.! And the accidental run-in didn't seem to bother Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado as they reunited for the first time in eight years.
According to a source, The Hills cast will make a "reunion announcement" during the show.
Notably missing from the reunion was Lauren Conrad, who is focusing on raising her son, William James Tell, and managing her many business ventures.
"Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source previously told E! News. "She is the head designer of her Kohl's line and has worked with them for 10 years, causing her to fly cross-country several times a month for her work."
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
As was to be expected, all eyes were on Ariana and Pete as they didn't hold back from showcasing their chemistry on the red carpet.
The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress drastically departed from her signature high ponytail with a sleek and straight 'do. There's no question Davidson, who dressed casually in an oversized athleisure ensemble, let Grande take center stage as she strutted her stuff in a pirate-inspired look.
Later tonight, music lovers will get to further witness Pete and Ariana's love for each other when she takes the stage with a live performance. Cheering on from the front row? We'd put our money on Pete. (Right alongside brother Frankie Grande, of course.)
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs live tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
