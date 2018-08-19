Kim Kardashian Gets a Lift and a Butt Pat From Kanye West After 2 Chainz's Wedding

What a gentleman! No butts about it.

On Saturday, after attending 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding ceremony in Miami, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out for an ice cream run before returning for the reception. Still wearing their wedding attire, the two took their rented neon green 2018 Mercedes Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV to a Häagen-Dazs. After parking, Kanye lifted Kim, who is 5'3", almost bridal-style out of the vehicle. As he set her down, he touched his wife's butt playfully.

Kim wore a neon green bustier dress that matched the car. Kanye sported a light green Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants, no shirt, and Yeezy slides worn with socks.