Kim Kardashian Gets a Lift and a Butt Pat From Kanye West After 2 Chainz's Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 3:16 PM

What a gentleman! No butts about it.

On Saturday, after attending 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding ceremony in Miami, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out for an ice cream run before returning for the reception. Still wearing their wedding attire, the two took their rented neon green 2018 Mercedes Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV to a Häagen-Dazs. After parking, Kanye lifted Kim, who is 5'3", almost bridal-style out of the vehicle. As he set her down, he touched his wife's butt playfully.

Kim wore a neon green bustier dress that matched the car. Kanye sported a light green Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants, no shirt, and Yeezy slides worn with socks.

Kim and Kanye traveled to Miami last week with their kids. They are parents to daughters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 7 months, and son Saint West, 2.

During their family trip, Kim has showcased a number of bright styles, including another neon green outfit and a wig of the same color, which matched a neon green Lamborghini she drove on a night out with friends. She also wore a neon pink thong on the beach.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

