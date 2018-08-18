2 Chainz tied the knot with longtime love Kesha Ward on Saturday, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked another neon green dress for the occasion while her husband donned a light-colored suit. Kim has been rocking the neon shade a lot during her trip to Miami. Earlier this week, the reality star headed out for a night on the town in a neon green wig and matching Lamborghini. She also sported a neon green, one-shoulder crop top and matching sarong-style skirt on Friday.

Kim and Kanye posed for a picture alongside the bride and groom. While Ward wore a mermaid gown for her walk down the aisle, she later changed into a shimmery number. 2 Chainz also switched from a black tuxedo to a white Louis Vuitton suit.

However, Kim and Kanye weren't the only stars there. Lil Wayne was in attendance, as well.