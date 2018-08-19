Cara Delevingne Celebrates Birthday with Ashley Benson and Other Stars

Happy belated birthday, Cara Delevingne!

The model and actress turned 26 last week and celebrated with a slew of fellow celebs, including Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson, Kate Beckinsale, Suki Waterhouse, Zoë Kravitz, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie.

Delevingne shared several photos from her birthday party on Instagram on Saturday.

"It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories," Delevingne wrote.

She has worked with some of her party guests; She and Benson star together in the upcoming film Her Smell, she and Beckinsale both appeared in the 2014 movie The Face of an Angel and she and Robbie both starred in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.