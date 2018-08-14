Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex Announce DK3 Reunion Tour

Aubrey, who has been caught in the middle of political headlines this year, also tells E! News that she's currently single and "learning how to be in love with myself for the next person that comes around."

As for those headlines, Aubrey shares, "Our new album is written in regards to, in reflection to two different loves I've had in the past that were pretty significant."

"They were significant to my heart and a lot of the experiences of them are going to be in the music," she continues. "Some of the experiences I was singing about in the Danity Kane music prior and didn't even know."

"One thing about all three of us as women is that we are probably more career-oriented than we ever were," Aubrey adds. "We have an entrepreneurial spirit we've literally taken every relationship we've had and put it into our music and into the writing and into the passion of the way that we tell our story in life and we do that through our music."