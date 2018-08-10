Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Scott Disick After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian spent some quality time with her ex Scott Disick after her and Younes Bendjima's breakup, at her sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party.

The two joined fellow family and friends at the festivities, which began at Craig's restaurant and ended with a big bash at Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday night.  Kourtney and Scott sat next to each other at a table. Khloe posted on her Instagram Story a video of the two, showing the two using phones.

"A girl can dream," Khloe captioned the video.

Kim Kardashian also posted a video of Scott and Kourtney sitting together, saying, "Oh, just like an old married couple, on your phones!"

Kourtney and Scott, who co-parent three children, have remained friendly since their 2015 breakup.

The party took place days after it was revealed that Kourtney and Younes had split after almost two years. A source told E! News earlier this week that "Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes" and "never liked Younes for Kourtney," adding that he is happy in his own relationship with Sofia Richie.

Scott's girlfriend did not attend the bash. She has never been spotted at a Kardashian-Jenner event since she and Scott started dating last year, while Younes has.

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Happier Than Ever

Scott and Kourtney arrived separately to the party. They were spotted hugging and acted very cordial towards one another, a source told E! News, adding that Scott spent most of his time with Khloe and Kris Jenner. His and Kourtney's children did not attend the bash.

Scott also hung out with friend and nightclub entrepreneur David Grutman and his wife. A source told E! News exclusively that the reality star was "on his best behavior" and was not seen drinking.

"Oh, you guys, look at the whole gang, the whole family is here," Kim said in another video showing Scott, Khloe, Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West.

Celebrity guests included Ashley BensonChris BrownCara DelevingneKevin DurantBella HadidThe WeekndWinnie Harlow, Khloe's ex French Montanaand Dave Chappelle, who joined Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott on the mic.

