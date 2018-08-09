Abby Huntsman From Fox News to Join The View

The View is adding a second conservative voice: Welcome, Abby Huntsman.

The 32-year-old is set to join the panel of the ABC daytime talk show, which has seen many cast shakeups over the years, and leave her job as a co-host of Fox News' Fox and Friends Weekend.

She joins right-leaning Meghan McCain, who regularly debates against left-leaning veteran stars Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg as well as co-star Sunny Hostin. Huntsman's casting comes on the heels of the departures of panelist Sara Haines and part-time co-star Paula Faris from The View.

"Abby has lots of fans at ABC and is expected to land at The View," a source told E! News.

ABC has not commented on the news. Huntsman will host Fox and Friends Weekend for the last time this Saturday and Sunday, spokesperson for the news network told E! News.

Huntsman grew up in Utah and appeared as a political commentator for ABC News in 2012 during the presidential campaign of her father, a Republican leader and former Utah governor who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia. She joined Fox News as a reporter in 2015.