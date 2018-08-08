Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

E! News also talked to Henry Golding and Constance Wu, who play longtime loves Nick Young and Rachel Chu, respectively. "This is insane. Is this not crazy?" Golding said. "The turnout here is phenomenal." Wu, the film's leading lady, added, "This honestly feels like the privilege of a lifetime. I'm so grateful and so lucky to work with such a talented cast and crew, to be here in this moment and doing what I love, and trying to help other people do what they love as well."

Kwan's story continued with the book China Rich Girlfriend, but will there be a film sequel? "It's up to the audience. If people show up opening weekend, we would love to tell more stories," Chu told E! News. "We'd love to also have other people tell their stories, as well. So...we'll see!"

Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters Aug. 15.

