Francesca Eastwood Reveals Her Son's Name at Family-Filled Baby Shower

Francesca Eastwood has a lot to celebrate.

First, the actress and model turned 25 today. To add to the celebration, Clint Eastwood's daughter had her baby shower Monday morning, and we've finally learned what she's naming her baby boy: Titan.

Francesca and her actor-model beau Alexander Wraith gathered with family and friends at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles for a "beautiful breakfast," she wrote in an Instagram. Many of those friends in attendance shared videos in their Instagram stories about the shower, including zoomed in images of the cake with Peter Rabbit on it and frosting that said, "Congratulations to Franny and Baby Titan!"

She first showed off her baby bump at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards, which is right around the same time she posted photos on Instagram that first exhibited signs of her pregnancy.