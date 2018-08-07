Mystery Solved! HGTV Outbid Lance Bass on the Brady Bunch House

The Brady Bunch home has a new owner.

HGTV has purchased the house used to portray the exterior of the TV family's home.

David Zaslav, CEO of HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc, announced the news during a Q2 earnings call on Tuesday.

"One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call," he said, per Deadline. "You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I'm excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months but we'll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history."