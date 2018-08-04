Lance Bass: "They Accepted My Offer on the Brady Bunch House"

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 11:07 AM
When The Brady Bunch house was put on the market last month in search of buyers, Lance Bass was like, It's gotta be me.
The former 'N Sync singer was one of a few people who had submitted an offer to purchase the 2,400-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Studio City, California property, which had an asking price of more than $1.88 million, E! News has learned. Bass said on Friday that his bid was accepted. He did not disclose the amount or say when the sale would be finalized.
"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!" he tweeted. "This is going to be a fun project!"
Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch series, wrote in response, "Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️" and joked, "May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour!"
"Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! I'm honored you approve," Bass tweeted back on Saturday.
Jonathan Scott from HGTV's Property Brothers wrote, "I'm a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I'm very excited you're taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help :) @hgtv #bradybunchhome #IconicDreamHome."
"The door will always be open to you and your family! ❤️" Bass replied.
Only the exterior of the split-level home was shown on the iconic '60s and '70s show, as well as on a short-lived 1990 spinoff. Scenes of the family inside the house were filmed on a sound stage. Over the years, it has become a minor tourist attraction.
The house was built in 1959. A married couple had bought the property for $61,000 in 1973 and were the second and most recent owners and residents.
The home was put on the market a month after the surviving owner passed away. Her family and their real estate agents have not commented on Bass' announcement.
The singer had expressed interest in buying the property soon after it was put on the market.
"I'm obviously obsessed with The Brady Bunch. I mean, I grew up watching that show. Reruns! Reruns," he said on Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur's show Off the Block. "I'm going to go look at it, because I want to buy this house."
The home is largely unrenovated and it has been speculated that its new owner would demolish it and built a new structure.
"Congrats," user @Swizzlestick8 tweeted to Bass. "Please don't touch the outside and please make the inside EXACTLY like the Brady house was on air."
"That's the plan! " he replied.
