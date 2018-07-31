Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals What Really Happened to Her Kim Kardashian Perfume Gift

Chloe Grace Moretz appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday and revealed what really happened to the fragrance she received from Kim Kardashian.

In case you forgot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated Valentine's Day by sending her "lovers" and "haters" giant chocolate hearts containing her KIMOJI HEARTS perfume. Moretz made the "haters" list given the duo's history of social media spats.

But during Monday's episode, the 21-year-old actress said she never actually saw the gift and claimed her publicist just kept it.

"No, I never saw it," she told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest star Vicki Gunvalson. "I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They're like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.' I was like, 'OK. Cool.' But, thanks?"