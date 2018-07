Attention Athletes: Venus Williams Says This $7 Eyeliner Never Bleeds

When you want to win big, you have to look good.

As seen by her gold hoops, matching graphic outfit and makeup, Venus Williams steps on to the court with style. She wins big, proving herself to be a leader within the sport. Yet beyond her many accolades and titles, the Olympian proves that women athletes can bring their feminine style to sports and still dominate. First, she launched EleVen by Venus Williams, a women's sportswear line, to share her love for fashion. Now, she's revealing the sweat-proof makeup that keeps her looking good on and off of the court.

"I like this waterproof eyeliner by Milani because it's amazing and it doesn't smudge on the court," she told Well + Good.