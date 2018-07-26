Blue Ivy Carter Is Vacation Goals: How to Travel Just Like Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter

Wherever she goes, Blue Ivy Carter always lives her best life.

At just six years old, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child has traveled around the world for family events like mom and dad's concert tours.

This summer was no different as Blue Ivy enjoyed the sights and sounds of Europe as her parents completed their On The Run II performances.

"Thank you to Europe for the beautiful memories," Beyoncé wrote on her website. "It's been a pleasure being On The Run with our family, visiting so many incredible places, doing what we love with who we love. We can't wait to comeback. Love, the Carters."

Despite her young age, Blue Ivy consistently gives fans vacation goals with her fashionable looks, signature poses and enthusiasm for the areas around her. In fact, she's inadvertently given us advice on how to travel in a whole new way.