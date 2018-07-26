Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Teaser Is Full of Drama, Babies and Weddings?!

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:36 AM
They might be older, but they can still party—and bring the drama. MTV released a sneak peek at Jersey Shore Family Vacation season two, or part two as their calling it, and in the very brief clip there's tons to unpack.
First, there's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby. Ronnie's had, well, a lot on his plate when it comes to his child and girlfriend. A lot may be an understatement, but there's been no shortage of headlines when it comes to Ron Ron lately.
Then there's Deena Nicole Cortese and her big news: She's pregnant! Take a look at Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's face when Deena makes the announcement. The reality star revealed her pregnancy to the public in an Instagram post in early July 2018.
"Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" Deena wrote in a caption. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester…us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!"
"We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she continued. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"
Also in the quick trailer: Vinny Guadagnino getting slapped, and a "wedding." It's in quotes for a reason. Watch the trailer above to see why.
Yeah, that looks like it's two men, not a "Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D."
Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns to MTV on Thursday, Aug. 23.
