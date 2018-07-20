Relive Southern Charm's Most Shocking Moments On and Off Camera

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 2:55 PM
The cast of Southern Charm is just full of surprises.
For the past five seasons, the familiar faces behind Bravo's hit reality show have opened their lives up for cameras. As a result, viewers across the country have had a front-row seat to their ups and downs.
Cast member Thomas Ravenel has certainly experienced a roller coaster season partly due to the drama involving his current girlfriend Ashley Jacobs and ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.
But the Bravo star is also being accused of sexual assault by two women, which caused him to skip out on last night's reunion show. "Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," Thomas' attorney said in a statement that aired Thursday night. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."
Kathryn finally broke her silence on the matter last night explaining to Andy Cohen, "I'm not going to comment until I guess it's resolved I think. What I am going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it."
While this is certainly a whole new kind of serious drama for cast members and viewers alike, Southern Charm has certainly provided plenty of OMG moments in recent years. We decided to take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments from seasons past.
And with part two of the reunion airing next week, perhaps this list will be growing sooner rather than later.
Winter Ball Gets Chilly: When Patricia Altschul invited the cast together for the season five finale, all eyes were going to be on Ashley and Kathryn who would come face-to-face. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, a lot! "Baby mama, stay out of it. Go find someone else to go screw," Ashley shared in a seriously tense altercation. Kathryn later replied, "Listen, I just want to say this since I have a moment. Look me in the eye. I want you to know you've crossed the line and as a mother, f--k you."
J.D.'s Shocking Betrayal: Naomie Olindo kicked off season five on a shocking note when she alleged that J.D. Madison was unfaithful to his wife Elizabeth Madison. "I literally go to your house almost every day and pick your wife up out of bed," Naomie shared in an episode. "So don't pretend you are some great husband, some great family man, because it's a f--king bulls--t lie." She later accused her co-star of going "out every night, f--king twenty year olds." J.D. would deny the claims on Twitter and in the show.
Friends With Benefits: Fans always knew that Kathryn had a great relationship with Shep Rose. In fact, they remember their famous hookup in season one. But they didn't exactly know that they've had some fun a bit more recently. "After Kensie was born, Shep and I kind of like hooked up again. Actually, since then, a few times," Kathryn revealed in a recent episode. "But it never went anywhere. I still play with the idea because I don't know…we have good sex, whatever. And he's cute and fun."
Dinner Party From Hell: Talk about going from zero to 100 in a minute. Back in season three, Thomas confronted Landon Clements for "being a little catty and disrespectful" to Kathryn. When Shep tried to put the blame on Thomas, things escalated even quicker. "You jump on my back, you'll crawl off bleeding motherf--ker," Thomas shouted. It was a dinner fans couldn't get enough of—and will remember for seasons to come.
Whitney vs. Kathryn: In season two, Kathryn felt like nobody on the cast had her back minus Craig Conover. When some of the cast including Whitney Sudler-Smith questioned the strength of their friendship, Kathryn let him have it. "You want to challenge me? You don't know s—t," she shouted before being held back from getting physical. "You should go home and take lessons from your mother. You don't know s--t."
Hilton Head Drama: One of biggest fights came this season when Chelsea Meissner invited her friends for a little trip. Instead of relaxing and enjoying the sights and sounds, Ashley decided to question Kathryn's parenting skills. "I see those children more than you see them," she shared after getting upset for not being invited to a birthday party. "How many times did you visit your son?" The cast would ultimately all agree that Ashley was in the wrong.
