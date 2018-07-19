Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shut Down Split Rumors With New Video

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 11:26 AM
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are dancing off those split rumors.
The 25-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer and her 28-year-old Hunger Games beau seemingly addressed the relationship speculation on social media Thursday. Following reports of a breakup, Hemsworth shared a video on his Instagram Story of the couple dancing together in the car.
As the duo dances, Hemsworth, who loves to scare Cyrus, lets out a scream, pretending something is wrong. In response, we see Cyrus jump, before realizing Hemsworth is just messing with her.
"I'm gonna beat the..." Cyrus trails off, as Hemsworth declares to the camera that he's "number one."
Rumors claiming that Cyrus and Hemsworth had called it quits were sent into overdrive last week when the singer deleted all of her Instagram posts. The move had social media believing a breakup had caused Cyrus to delete her social media photos, but it looks like the couple is letting everyone know that they're doing just fine.
It was just two months ago that the couple was spotted enjoying a date night at Elton John's last Las Vegas show. "One of the great things I'll miss about staying in Vegas—you never know who's going to pop by," John wrote on Instagram along with a photo with the couple. "Love you @mileycyrus @limhemsworth."
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Cyrus and Hemsworth first started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song and became engaged in 2012. Miley and Liam split a year later, but in Jan. 2016 it was revealed that they rekindled their romance and are engaged again.
Earlier this year, the couple enjoyed a two-week Australian getaway, during which Cyrus spent time with Hemsworth's family. "Miley has a lot of fun with the Hemsworths and fits in very well," an insider shared with E! News in January.
