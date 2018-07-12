We Can't Stop Watching the Men of Queer Eye Do Drake's ''In My Feelings'' Challenge

All things really do just keep getting better!

The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye are just the latest to join in on the "In My Feelings" challenge, and we're not exaggerating when we say you won't be able to watch their version of the viral dance craze just once.

Shared via social media on Thursday, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk break it all the way down to the tune of Drake's smash hit. From Antoni's kimono, to Jonathan's heeled booties-french braid combo and Tan's twerking skills, we totally understand why Queer Eye scored four nominations at the 2018 Emmys.

Hours ago, Drake declared Will Smith's version of the "In My Feelings" challenge his favorite, but he might reconsider after watching the Fab Five do the shiggy.