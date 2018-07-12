Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes a Page From A Walk To Remember Amid Jen Harley Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro remains a romantic weeks after some drama with on-again, off-again partner Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star posted an image of a paraphrased Bible quote about love from the Nicholas Sparks novel A Walk to Remember, whose popular film adaptation starred Mandy Moore and Shane West. In the book, the author writes that one Valentine's Day, ailing heroine Jamie picked out a passage from Corinthians and said she wanted it read at her wedding.

Ronnie shared the post weeks after Harley, with whom he shares a 3-month-old daughter, was arrested for alleged battery following a physical altercation with him in a car in Las Vegas, during which he allegedly got caught in a seat belt while trying to exit and was dragged down a street as Harley drove away. The charges were later dropped and the two spent the Fourth of July holiday together in New Jersey with their baby.

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, A Walk to Remember, Quote

Instagram

Ronnie appeared to joke about the fight on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, posting a screenshot of Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight with his quote, "Wanna know how I got these scars?"

"#LifeCanBeALotOfThingsButNeverLetItBeADrag #TooSoon?" Ronnie wrote, alongside five crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Ronnie and Jen have had a turbulent relationship for months. They broke up in April after an explosive social media fight, three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter. It is unclear if they are currently back together officially.

"You just really never know with them," a source told E! News recently. "One day on, next day off. At this point it's anyone's guess. They just want a healthy relationship for their daughters sake, whatever that ends up looking like."

