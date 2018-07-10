Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a Perfect Match at Wimbledon

Hollywood is taking over Wimbledon 2018!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the latest A-listers to pop up across the pond inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The couple attended day eight of the annual tennis tournament, where they caught Serena Williams' quarterfinal match against Camila Giorgi.

In between bouts of laughter and cheers, the "Say Something" singer and The Sinner actress stayed focus on the court as Serena served her way to a win.

Jessica dressed for the summertime outing in a floral dress, tan french coat and light purple-rimmed sunglasses. J.T. looked effortlessly cool in a grey suit and, polka dot T-shirt and tortoise shell sunglasses.