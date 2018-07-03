Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Pack on the PDA in Paris

Welcome to the City of Light!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake enjoyed a romantic date night Monday, as seen on the singer's Instagram. The couple posed for a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, where the 37-year-old pop singer leaned in to give the 36-year-old actress a kiss on the cheek.

Timberlake simply captioned the image, "Midnight."

After the first leg of Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour ended June 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the power couple quietly went off the grid. Tonight, the singer will return to the stage at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, kicking off the European leg of his tour. Biel has been by Timberlake's side ever since his international tour began March 13 in Toronto.

According to Biel, keeping Timberlake "healthy" on the road "is so important," meaning Monday's outing was atypical. "It's not just this wild party that everybody thinks. Yes, we're in these amazing places, but a lot of times we're trying to protect his immunity and protect his body from breaking down," Biel told People Now in April. "A date night for us would be just sitting in the hotel and having room service and watching a movie—just like everybody else."