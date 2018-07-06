Hilary Duff Bares Her Baby Bump in a Black Bikini

Hilary Duff gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump on Friday by sharing a selfie of her wearing a black bikini. 

The photo showed the Younger star giving boyfriend Matthew Koma a kiss. She also wore a red, white and blue lei in celebration of the Fourth of July. She captioned the photo with a series of hearts. 

Unfortunately, the holiday wasn't totally picture perfect for Duff. The actress revealed her 6-year-old son Luca accidentally gave her a black eye. She even posted a picture of the shiner on Instagram Stories. 

"Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!" she wrote. "It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther."

Hilary Duff

Instagram

Duff announced her pregnancy in June. The happy news came just a day after her sister Haylie gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Lulu. Duff and Koma are expecting a baby girl, as well.

Ever since then, Duff has continued to share her pregnancy journey with her fans, including a video of her Mother's Day gender reveal party.

Duff shares her first child with her ex Mike Comrie.

