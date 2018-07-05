Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spotted Wearing Matching Gold Rings

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken their romance to a whole new level.

In just a matter of weeks, Hollywood's hot new couple has traveled the world together, met family members and made their relationship Instagram Stories official.

So what's the next stop on this romantic train? Getting matching rings, of course.

Followers have recently pointed out that Priyanka has been wearing a gold piece of jewelry on numerous occasions such as when she traveled to Mumbai with the "Chains" singer.

As for Nick, he was spotted wearing matching bling at JFK airport in New York City this past June. Kinda cute, right?