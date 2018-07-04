Jon Gosselin Celebrates Fourth of July With Daughter Hannah

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 12:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jon Gosselin, Daughter, Hannah, Fourth of July

Instagram

Jon Gosselin and his 14-year-old daughter Hannah are making the Fourth of July a daddy-daughter holiday.

The former star of Jon & Kate Plus 8 and the teenager posted on Instagram photos of the two posing together on Wednesday.

"Happy 4th of July!!!" he wrote.

Hannah and siblings Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis and Leah make up Jon and ex-wife Kate Gosselin's sextuplets. The former couple are also parents to 17-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

Jon and Hannah have grown closer over the past years. In 2015, he filed for full custody of her.

Photos

The Reality of Jon & Kate Plus 8

Jon Gosselin, Daughter, Hannah, Fourth of July

Instagram

"Hannah has been living with Jon full-time for quite a while," a source told E! News in May. "It's been her choice and he is humbled. They have a great relationship."

Earlier this year, two celebrated each other's birthdays together and also spent time with his family.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jon Gosselin , Celeb Kids , Fourth Of July , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
G-Eazy, Vogue Foundation Dinner

G-Eazy Steps Out Solo at Paris Fashion Week Event After Halsey Split

Big Brother, Season 20

CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Fourth of July

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate Fourth of July Together After Drama

David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sara Foster, Erin Foster

David Foster's Daughter Erin Calls Katharine McPhee "Mommmyyy" After Engagement

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Claps Back at User Who Calls Her and Zayn Malik's Romance Fake

Kylie Jenner, Dogs

Kylie Jenner Showcases New Luxury Doghouse and Stormi's Massive Shoe Collection

Khloe Kardashian, Bikini, Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off Post-Baby Bikini Video

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.