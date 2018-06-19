Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Candice Swanepoel, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Candice Swanepoel is now a mother of two!

The Victoria Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli just welcomed their second child, a baby boy. 

Swanepoel gave fans a sneak peek of her little angel on Tuesday. The celeb shared a picture of her holding her son's hand on Instagram Stories and wrote "blessed."

The proud mama has been anxiously awaiting the baby's arrival. 

"Hoping to meet our newest addition soon!" she wrote on Instagram Monday. "So ready for the next phase..and to be able to see my toes again."

Swanepoel announced her pregnancy in December. The star posted a picture of her holding her baby bump on Instagram. She then revealed the sex of the child in January by posting a video of her first child, Anacã, kissing her belly. She captioned the video, "My boys."

Read

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Hits the Beach in a Bikini With Doutzen Kroes

Candice Swanepoel

Instagram

Since then, she's continued to update her fans on her pregnancy journey by posting pictures of her bump on Instagram.

Swanepoel and Nicoli gave birth to their first son in October 2016.

Congrats to the happy family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Candice Swanepoel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett

Orlando Bloom Had the "Biggest Crush" on Cate Blanchett—and She Had No Idea

James Corden, Josh Gad, Crosswalk the Musical

Josh Gad and James Corden Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber Songs in London "Crosswalk the Musical"

Felicity

Felicity Cast Reunites to Talk Favorite Memories, Revivals and Of Course, That Haircut

Detox, Botched 419

RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Detox Needs the Doctors to Fix His Whack Six Pack on Botched

Imran Amed, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Business of Fashion West Summit

Kim Kardashian Always Knew Kylie Jenner Would Be a Young Mom

Meghan Markle, Ascot Day 1

Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut in Style

Brandon Lee, Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee Claims He Spent $130,000 on Rehab for Son Brandon Lee as Their Feud Continues

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.