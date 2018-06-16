TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Reality Show and Star

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV Scoop Awards, Reality TV

Let's get real!

The newest poll in our ongoing TV Scoop Awards extravaganza is all about reality TV, which in this case includes everything from The Bachelor to Survivor to The Tonight Show. It's a veritable smorgasbord of television, and you get to vote on all your favorites!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many competitors as you want, all the way through Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT. 

Last year, World of Dance and judge Derek Hough were your choice for best reality show and star, and both are nominated once again. Do they still have your vote?! 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, it's time to vote on TV's best and worst shockers. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

You can already vote for best comedy and best dramabest drama actingbest comedy acting, and best breakout stars, and best couple and sexiest moment, so don't forget to cast your votes for those too!

All polls are now closed. Thanks for voting! Winners will be announced Monday, July 2. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV
Latest News
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

American Horror Story Season Eight Gets A Premiere Date, But Which of the First Seven Seasons is Currently Your Favorite?

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Finale

RuPaul's Drag Race Secrets: Everything You Didn't See on the Season 10 Finale

GLOW Season 2

What the GLOW Cast Hope Viewers Take Away from Season 2

"GLOW" Stars Tease Season 2 of Netflix Series

Mike Sorrentino

An Inventory of Everything Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Ate on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Drag Race, Asia O'Hara

Asia O'Hara Explains That Drag Race Butterfly Fail

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Finale

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Crowns a Winner

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.