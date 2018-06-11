Father's Day Gifts: Hollywood's Glam Squads Reveal Their Top Picks for Dads

Whether they are a groomer, stylist, makeup artist or hairstylist, these 19 talented experts have a few gift picks to share that may be the perfect fit for dad. So what are you waiting for? Take a look at their recommendations in our gallery below and start shopping!

We reached out to Hollywood's A-list glam squads who ensure the most famous men in Hollywood look their best on red carpets, in magazines or just around town with their family.

Instead of trying to find a gadget that only comes in handy once in a blue moon or a standard tie that stays in the closet for far too long, why not get something for the father figure in your life that could be beneficial for his beauty regiment?

If you're still on the hunt for that perfect Father's Day gift, we're happy to report that you aren't alone and there is help.

Erica Sauer Men's Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: John Krasinski, Donald Glover, Will Smith, Nikolaj Coster Waldau and Adam Sandler

Gift Pick: Baxter of California's Clay and More Set, $35

"Baxter of California has a great set of products—it's called ‘Clay and More.' It includes face wash, shampoo conditioner and their clay pomade. It is great for all hair and skin types and pretty much a one-stop shop for all your male care needs."

Camara Aunique Celebrity Makeup Artist and Beauty Influencer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Anthony Anderson, Terry Crews and Lil Rel

Gift Pick: philosophy Men's Duo, $43

"Renewed Hope for Men by philosophy works wonders for the skin. Terry Crews lets me know he loves how smooth and renewed his skin feels after I use the scrub on him."

Jayson Stacy Celebrity Hairstylist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Ryan Seacrest, Charlie Puth and Keith Urban

Gift Pick: Polished by Dr. Lancer Starter Kit, $48

"My #1 must-have men's skincare line that I recommend to all my guy clients is Polished by Dr. Lancer. The line is very easy to use, natural and you see the difference."

Article continues below

Marissa Machado Celebrity Men's Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Liam Payne, Nick Jonas, James Bay, Nick Robinson and Miles Teller

Gift Pick: V76's 4-in-1 Cleansing Foam, $22

"I recommend V76's 4-in-1 Cleansing Foam for ALL the men in my life. It's the perfect product for busy Dad's. It's multi use purpose ranges from shampoo to face and body wash all while keeping your skin moisturized. I also love recommending V76's Clean Shave Hydrating Gel Cream. The gel has a cooling effect on the skin that turns to cream. It gives a clean shave as if you've just visited your barber."

Kristan Serafino Celebrity Hairstylist and Men's Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes and Michael J. Fox

Gift Pick: Change It Up Texturising Clay, $25

"No matter the decade that inspires the length of your Dad's hair, Change It Up texturising clay provides high definition, matte finish for a range of textured style. Humidity, air & sweat resistant, this versatile clay achieves texture and volume throughout the day, then washes out easily."

Cheri Keating Men's Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Dacre Montgomery, Jaden Smith, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Gift Pick: La Defense Urban Protect Mineral BB Cream SPF20, $65

"Luzern La Defense Urban Protect Mineral BB Cream SPF20 is the ideal all-in-one for busy men everywhere because it's a hydrating, firming moisturizer; it's a mineral-based SPF avoiding harsh chemicals; and finally, it evens out the complexion with the sheerest of coverage that warms to the wearer's skin tone."

Article continues below

Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan Celebrity Hairstylist and Makeup Artist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Dave Coulier, Steve Angello and Patrick Warburton

Gift Pick: Skin Gym's Black Obsidian Crystal Facial Roller, $68

"I recommend Skin Gym's Black Obsidian Facial Roller to all my gadget-obsessed dads because of its powerful metaphysical healing properties and immune boosting benefits! Following a consistent facial workout plan with this roller improves muscle tone and assists in lymphatic drainage allowing toxins to be flushed from the body easier. (Also, it looks really cool!)"

Daniel Musto Stylist and Costume Designer, Instagram

Recently Worked With:Tiki Barber, Dominic Purcell, Gilles Marini and American Ninja Warrior

Gift Pick: Kiehl's Micro-Blur Skin Perfector, $35

"This lightweight moisturizer goes on clear and blurs Dad's imperfections so he can have a better glow all day. All of my male clients swear by it… because they loved it on me so much."

Lydia Sellers Makeup Artist and Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Christian Slater, Armie Hammer and Kyle MacLaughlin

Gift Pick: Baxter of California's Oil Free Moisturizer, $26

"Moisturizer is something every dad needs on a daily basis! I love to use Baxter of California's Oil Free Moisturizer. Most men have oily skin, and this product is great to moisturize the skin without adding excess oil. It is hydrating, yet doesn't leave the skin looking too shiny."

Article continues below

Dr. Lisa Airan Celebrity Dermatologist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Hugh Jackman

Gift Pick: regiMEN the Essential Skin Care System for Men, $225

"SkinMedica is a physician-grade skincare line and for the first time, they are coming out with a men's product and kit called regiMEN, just in time for Father's Day. RegiMEN consist of four products – Facial Cleanser, new Recalibrate Age-Defying Treatment, HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator, and Essential Defense Everyday Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 47/ PA++++ Sunscreen."

KC Fee Celebrity Groomer and Makeup Artist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Armie Hammer, Pedro Pascal and Luke Evans

Gift Pick: Malin & Goetz Grooming Kit, $40

"Malin & Goetz do amazing simple products with fantastic scents and very cool packaging. This travel kit is not only perfect for the traveling dad, but it's also a great way to sample the must have products in the line. He will be hooked."

Jami Svay Celebrity Beauty Expert and Makeup Artist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Drew and Jonathan Scott, Dale Earnhardt, Michael Jordan

Gift Pick: Jack Black's Shave Essentials Kit, $25

"I recommend the Jack Black ‘Shave Essentials' kit. It's awesome for dads who are on-the-go. The travel bag it comes in makes for a great gift. Let's face it, men care about their skin too. A great face wash and shave cream (that smells amazing) is a Father's Day must-have."

Article continues below

Jessica Ortiz Celebrity Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Andrew Garfield, Michael B. Jordan, Darren Criss and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Gift Pick: Baxter of California's Clay Effect Style Spray, $27

"I love using this versatile styling product on my clients because it works with ALL hair types. I use it on it's own or combo'ed with Baxter's pomades for a different texturized finish or more volume and hold that lasts on the red carpet."

Naz Meknat Fashion Stylist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry

Gift Pick: Lotuff's No. 10 Weekender Bag, $850

"I love this practical Father's day gift, as every dad on the go needs a durable, stylish and practical weekender bag he can take with him everywhere. This small bag is perfect for an overnight travel or as a carry on. The quality of the leather and the hardware on this bag is guaranteed to last the test of time year after year."

Barbara Guillaume Celebrity Men's Groomer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Edgar Ramirez, Tom Hanks and James Franco

Gift Pick: Blackwood's The Sportsman Gift Set, $79.99

"I only use the absolute best grooming products for my celebrity clients and the men in my household so when it comes to hair, face and body, I always recommend Blackwood for Men as I believe in products using all natural botanicals. I would recommend to everyone who wants to impress not just with the quality of this products, but also with a beautiful stylish packaging to get Blackwood for Men for Father's Day. Plus with this set, you are getting their amazing, super soft leather Signature Dopp Travel Bag—which is an added bonus!"

Article continues below

Tim Quinn Giorgio Armani Beauty Celebrity Face Designer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Peyton Manning and Former Vice President Joe Biden

Gift Pick: Armani Acqua di Giò Absolu, $72-$130

"This has become my signature scent. I am often asked about it. It's elegance and warmth resonates without being overbearing."

Amber Alexandria Menswear Stylist, Instagram

Recently Worked With: NBA players Festus Ezeli, Kenneth Faried, Kevon Looney and George Hill

Gift Pick: JOY 900 Watt Supreme Steam My Little Steamer, $49.95

"One gift that I believe all dads or men in general should have for their wardrobe is a great handheld steamer. They are great for quick prep to clothes and a way better alternative to an iron, which a lot of people don't know about. A handheld steamer is perfect for travel and you can stick it in a small carry-on bag. And it saves so much time. I always purchase one for my clients. Must have and makes life so much easier!"

Jason Arasheben Celebrity Jewelry Designer, Instagram

Recently Worked With: Drake, Jordan Peele, 50 Cent, Russell Westbrook, A$AP Rocky, Chadwick Boseman and Ne-Yo

Gift Pick: Feather Lapel Pin, Request Quote

"Don't buy him the usual tie or dress shirt. Lapel pins are a great way to take a classic suit to the next level and make a statement."

Article continues below