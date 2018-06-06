Brendan Fraser Says the HFPA Denied His Sexual Harassment Claims

UPDATE at 1:52 p.m. PT: THe Hollywood Foreign Press Association issued a statement in response to Brendan Fraser's comments, which states, "The HFPA continues to stand firmly against sexual harassment. As such, we have always taken Brendan Fraser's allegations very seriously—both when he originally spoke out in 2003 and now again 15 years later. Back then, after an initial inquiry, we provided Mr. Fraser with the exact redress he sought—an acknowledgement of the transgression and an apology. Mr. Fraser continued to attend HFPA events including the Golden Globes."

"When Mr. Fraser raised the allegations again this year in the March issue of GQ, adding several previously unknown details, we conducted an internal review and then took it upon ourselves to commission an independent investigation into the matter to ensure impartiality," the statement said. "We've shared the results of that investigation with Mr. Fraser, and again apologized, but also conveyed our need to abide by the investigation's finding that the exchange was not an intended sexual advance. We want to reiterate that the HFPA understands today—as it did 15 years ago—that what Mr. Fraser experienced was inappropriate."

Brendan Fraser says an investigation by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that presents the Golden Globes, disputes his account of sexual harassment by one of its members and wanted him to agree that the man touched him inappropriately as a joke, not as a sexual advance.

Philip Berk, the journalist in question and a former president of the group, has denied any wrongdoing. He remains a member of the organization.

Fraser had claimed Berk had grabbed his butt at a group event in 2003. In a GQ interview published this past February, he said he demanded and received a written apology from him. Berk told the outlet that the actor's account is a "total fabrication" and that he gave him an apology that "admitted no wrongdoing." GQ reported that Berk had written about the incident in his memoir and had stated that he had pinched the Mummy star's butt in jest.

After the interview was published, the HFPA launched an investigation into Fraser's claims about the journalist, which were made as a slew of celebs, mostly women, publicly accused powerful men of sexual misconduct. In March, in a E! News interview, Fraser said, "I can go forward now and I feel good that I was inspired by others with courage and I was able to speak what I needed to say and it's a new time, it's a new era and I think some change that's good is going to come about. I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful."

In an article published on Wednesday, GQ quoted Fraser as saying that the HFPA's investigation has since ended and that they proposed issuing a joint statement that read, "Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."