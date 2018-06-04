Channing Tatum Announces Magic Mike Live Is Coming to London

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 11:39 AM

Pack your bags because Magic Mike Live is coming to London!

Channing Tatum broke the news on Sunday after a group of Magic Mike Live dancers performed a routine on Britain's Got Talent.

"These guys that you just saw perform here are from my show Magic Mike Live. But, the thing is, they're not from the Vegas production. They are from the London production," the 38-year-old actor told the audience. "That's right! Magic Mike Live is coming to London at the Hippodrome Casino in November. So get your seats before they're gone."

The 21 Jump Street star then shared the news on Instagram along with photos of his crew.

Channing Tatum Gets James Corden Magic Mike Live Ready

The announcement comes two years after the actor announced the debut of Magic Mike Live Las Vegas. It also comes six years after Tatum starred in the film that started it all: Magic Mike.

Magic Mike Live London begins Nov. 10, 2018. Fans can book their tickets online.

Can't wait until then? Watch the trailer for a steamy sneak peek.

